1317 Holly Grove Way - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1920 Sq Ft, three story Townhouse. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen Island and Granite Counter-tops. Central Gas Heat, Gas W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pet are Negotiable.



Amenities include: Gas Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Patio, Deck, 1-Car Garage, master bath has separate Tub and Shower.



Directions: University Drive, Right to W. Cornwallis Rd., Straight to E. Cornwallis Rd., Right to Fayetteville Rd., Left to Riddle Rd., Right to Hwy 55, Right to Contravest Pkwy, Left to Courtney Creek Blvd., Left to Holly Grove Way.



To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.



