Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1317 Holly Grove Way

1317 Holly Grove Way · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 Holly Grove Way, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1317 Holly Grove Way · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1317 Holly Grove Way - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1920 Sq Ft, three story Townhouse. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen Island and Granite Counter-tops. Central Gas Heat, Gas W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pet are Negotiable.

Amenities include: Gas Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Patio, Deck, 1-Car Garage, master bath has separate Tub and Shower.

Directions: University Drive, Right to W. Cornwallis Rd., Straight to E. Cornwallis Rd., Right to Fayetteville Rd., Left to Riddle Rd., Right to Hwy 55, Right to Contravest Pkwy, Left to Courtney Creek Blvd., Left to Holly Grove Way.

To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.

(RLNE5890934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Holly Grove Way have any available units?
1317 Holly Grove Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1317 Holly Grove Way have?
Some of 1317 Holly Grove Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Holly Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Holly Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Holly Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Holly Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Holly Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Holly Grove Way offers parking.
Does 1317 Holly Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Holly Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Holly Grove Way have a pool?
No, 1317 Holly Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Holly Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 1317 Holly Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Holly Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Holly Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Holly Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 Holly Grove Way has units with air conditioning.
