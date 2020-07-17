Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1151 Raynor Street - Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 1544 Sq Ft House on Corner Lot convenient to Village Shopping Center and on Bus Line. Kitchen includes: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.



Amenities include: Finished Basement, Bonus Room, Sun Room, large 2 level Deck, Storage Building and Fenced Yard.



Directions: East: Wellons Village, kFrom downtown, Go East on Holloway St., Cross Miami Blvd., Left on Hardee St., Left on Raynor St.



To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.



(RLNE5885780)