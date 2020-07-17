All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1151 Raynor Street

1151 Raynor Street · (919) 489-2000
Location

1151 Raynor Street, Durham, NC 27703
Wellons Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1151 Raynor Street · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2612 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1151 Raynor Street - Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 1544 Sq Ft House on Corner Lot convenient to Village Shopping Center and on Bus Line. Kitchen includes: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.

Amenities include: Finished Basement, Bonus Room, Sun Room, large 2 level Deck, Storage Building and Fenced Yard.

Directions: East: Wellons Village, kFrom downtown, Go East on Holloway St., Cross Miami Blvd., Left on Hardee St., Left on Raynor St.

To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.

(RLNE5885780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Raynor Street have any available units?
1151 Raynor Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1151 Raynor Street have?
Some of 1151 Raynor Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Raynor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Raynor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Raynor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Raynor Street is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Raynor Street offer parking?
No, 1151 Raynor Street does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Raynor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Raynor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Raynor Street have a pool?
No, 1151 Raynor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Raynor Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 Raynor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Raynor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Raynor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Raynor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1151 Raynor Street has units with air conditioning.
