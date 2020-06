Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautifully renovated three bedroom home is ready for an immediate move in! Located in a prime Durham location close to shopping, dining, and public transportation. This quaint home features a large lot with driveway parking. All new floors throughout with fresh paint and updated lighting. Schedule your tour today and secure your new home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849417)