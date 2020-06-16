1015 Midtowne Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautiful townhome is minutes to I-40, RTP, and shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets at Southpoint! Located in southern Durham for easy access to Raleigh!



Espresso wood laminate floors and stylish 5-panel doors accent the interior. The living room flows into the kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and gas cooking. The breakfast area overlooks the partially-covered patio with an exterior storage closet.



The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, a water closet, and an over-sized tiled shower with built-in seating and an upgraded shower-head.



Community amenities include more than 3 miles of walking trails.



