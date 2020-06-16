All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1015 Midtowne Way

1015 Midtowne Way · (877) 751-1677
Location

1015 Midtowne Way, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful townhome is minutes to I-40, RTP, and shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets at Southpoint! Located in southern Durham for easy access to Raleigh!

Espresso wood laminate floors and stylish 5-panel doors accent the interior. The living room flows into the kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and gas cooking. The breakfast area overlooks the partially-covered patio with an exterior storage closet.

The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, a water closet, and an over-sized tiled shower with built-in seating and an upgraded shower-head.

Community amenities include more than 3 miles of walking trails.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Midtowne Way have any available units?
1015 Midtowne Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Midtowne Way have?
Some of 1015 Midtowne Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Midtowne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Midtowne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Midtowne Way pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1015 Midtowne Way offer parking?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Midtowne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Midtowne Way have a pool?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Midtowne Way have accessible units?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Midtowne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Midtowne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Midtowne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
