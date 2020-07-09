Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5209 Ficus Tree Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM
5209 Ficus Tree Lane
5209 Ficus Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5209 Ficus Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Perfect for roommates - as each bedroom has its own bath. A Must See.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane have any available units?
5209 Ficus Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5209 Ficus Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Ficus Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Ficus Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 Ficus Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 Ficus Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
