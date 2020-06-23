All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

15606 Prescott Hill Avenue

Location

15606 Prescott Hill Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
5 bedroom house near Ballantyne - Fantastic home minutes from Ballantyne! Plenty of space for entertaining with an open floor plan and a beautiful fenced back yard that backs up to the woods for privacy. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors downstairs. Climate controlled sunroom with bonus room attached. Formal dining room and office off the foyer. Gas fireplace in living room. 3 bedrooms and a bonus/bedroom upstairs. Double vanity and garden tub in master bath.

Upstairs hall carpet will be replaced prior to move in.

Community amenities include a pool, recreation area, tennis courts etc.

For school district information, go to www.wearecms.com

(RLNE4975329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue have any available units?
15606 Prescott Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue have?
Some of 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15606 Prescott Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue has a pool.
Does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15606 Prescott Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
