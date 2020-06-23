15606 Prescott Hill Avenue

Amenities
5 bedroom house near Ballantyne - Fantastic home minutes from Ballantyne! Plenty of space for entertaining with an open floor plan and a beautiful fenced back yard that backs up to the woods for privacy. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors downstairs. Climate controlled sunroom with bonus room attached. Formal dining room and office off the foyer. Gas fireplace in living room. 3 bedrooms and a bonus/bedroom upstairs. Double vanity and garden tub in master bath.
Upstairs hall carpet will be replaced prior to move in.
Community amenities include a pool, recreation area, tennis courts etc.
For school district information, go to www.wearecms.com
(RLNE4975329)