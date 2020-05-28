All apartments in Asheville
43 Simpson St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

43 Simpson St

43 Simpson Street · (828) 771-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Rent is $692 - $1144 dependent upon qualification status, with a security deposit ranging from $1,384 - $2,288 respectively. No Pets. No Smoking. Includes water, sewer, and trash. We do accept Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly Section 8 vouchers).
APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com
Affordable housing near Biltmore Village. APPLY NOW for pre-approval: khbre.managebuilding.com. New 1 BR units on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC. We are currently accepting applications for the next set of upcoming units. All applicants need to either fall under the 60% AMI limits ($27,900 for one-person household, $31,870 for two-persons) or have a HACA Choice Voucher to qualify.. **Interior Pictures are renderings. Units are not furnished. No Pets. No Smoking. APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Simpson St have any available units?
43 Simpson St has a unit available for $692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Simpson St have?
Some of 43 Simpson St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Simpson St currently offering any rent specials?
43 Simpson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Simpson St pet-friendly?
No, 43 Simpson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 43 Simpson St offer parking?
No, 43 Simpson St does not offer parking.
Does 43 Simpson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Simpson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Simpson St have a pool?
No, 43 Simpson St does not have a pool.
Does 43 Simpson St have accessible units?
No, 43 Simpson St does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Simpson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Simpson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Simpson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Simpson St has units with air conditioning.
