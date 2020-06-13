/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Beverly Hills
33 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$855
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burton Street
1 Unit Available
33 Bryant Street
33 Bryant Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1160 sqft
33 Bryant Street Available 07/01/20 West AVL - Modern, Furnished Rental - Come make Asheville home! This modern, open-plan, beautiful home is fully furnished and ready for you! Great location.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falconhurst
1 Unit Available
15 Dysart Street
15 Dysart Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
West Asheville monthly rental with Urban Community Farm access - What a gem in West Asheville with access and views to an amazing urban community farm.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
31 Arco Rd
31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Biltmore Park
1 Unit Available
42 Schenck Parkway
42 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1166 sqft
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park. This property offers: - Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westwood Place
1 Unit Available
91 Millbrook Rd B
91 Millbrook Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Furnished 5 star Airbnb Rental: 3 to 6 month lease - Property Id: 22228 We're discounting our furnished five star short term rental to a super low rate for a 3 to 6 month lease starting July 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
304 Charlotte St 201
304 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
840 sqft
Amazing Grove Park Location - Property Id: 248052 Be the first to live in this beautiful new residence on a spacious, professionally landscaped property located at 304 Charlotte St. Two, fully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath apartments available.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
209 Old Haw Creek Road
209 Old Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1172 sqft
Fully Furnished, completely renovated cottage in desirable Haw Creek that maintains original beauty and charm. - This cottage has been completely and beautifully renovated.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Biltmore Village
1 Unit Available
75 Thompson Street Unit C
75 Thompson St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
914 sqft
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 08/01/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
84 W Walnut Street
84 West Walnut Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Well appointed corner unit in Downtown Asheville rented fully furnished. Two bedroom (one bedroom with futon), living room, galley kitchen, two full baths, private balcony with mountain and cityscape views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenilworth
1 Unit Available
176 Chiles Avenue
176 Chiles Avenue, Asheville, NC
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Adorable Kenilworth Studio - Adorable FURNISHED studio apartment in lower level of single family home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kenilworth
1 Unit Available
9 Kenilworth Knoll
9 Kenilworth Knoll, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1294 sqft
Minutes to downtown, in a NO maintenance home, with a pool, fitness center, and dog park! Don't miss the rare opportunity to purchase a 2/2 in the Beaucatcher House! This impeccable unit has gleaming hardwood floors that welcome you from the foyer,
Results within 10 miles of Asheville
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cummings Cove
1 Unit Available
165 Whistlewood Lane
165 Whistlewood Lane, Etowah, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
322 Killarney Street
322 Killarny Street, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
322 Killarney Street Available 07/01/20 A Must See - This is a must see!!! One Bedroom, One bath, furnished, third floor apartment with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen, washing machine and dryer included. With a beautiful view.
Similar Pages
Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAsheville 3 BedroomsAsheville Accessible ApartmentsAsheville Apartments with Balcony
Asheville Apartments with GarageAsheville Apartments with GymAsheville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAsheville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAsheville Apartments with Parking