/
/
avery creek
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
96 Apartments for rent in Avery Creek, NC📍
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.
Results within 1 mile of Avery Creek
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Biltmore Park
1 Unit Available
42 Schenck Parkway
42 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1166 sqft
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park. This property offers: - Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Avery Creek
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
$
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
52 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
51 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Poplar Terrace
6 Poplar Terrace, Royal Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Poplar Terrace Available 07/10/20 Convenient Location!!! - Completely remodeled home in desirable Royal Pines!!! Home offers, all new appliances,new heating system, new kitchen cabinets, new wood floors and all new paint.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Jeff Drive
25 Jeff Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1988 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
79 Hemlock Street
79 Hemlock Street, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
166 Mount Royal Drive
166 Mount Royal Drive, Royal Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,290
1900 sqft
Come home to your 4 Bed 3 Bath custom-designed Mountainside residence in this superb location! PET FRIENDLY and flexible lease options available. Sitting on .
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
10 Woodhaven Drive
10 Woodhaven Drive, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch is in a quiet South Asheville neighborhood. It has both a living room and a den. The washer and dryer are included.
Results within 10 miles of Avery Creek
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Avery Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Avery Creek area include Furman, Greenville Technical College, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avery Creek from include Greenville, Asheville, Greer, Simpsonville, and Mauldin.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC