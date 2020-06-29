All apartments in Asheville
The Patton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:02 PM

The Patton

248 Patton Avenue · (828) 623-3024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

248 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Downtown Asheville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Patton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush. This place is alive with the sound of nearby streams, the beauty of maple trees, and the excitement of something new. You increase your pace. Every moment bringing you closer to what you've been searching for. All of a sudden ... in the clearing, it appears. Welcome to the Patton, an apartment community hand crafted to fit your life. We offer spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floorplans, complete with breathtaking finishes and exceptional amenities. Located in the incredible city of Asheville, the Patton lives within walking distance of amazing dining, art, and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Parking Structure: $50.
Storage Details: On-site storage unit: $50, free bike storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Patton have any available units?
The Patton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does The Patton have?
Some of The Patton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Patton currently offering any rent specials?
The Patton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Patton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Patton is pet friendly.
Does The Patton offer parking?
Yes, The Patton offers parking.
Does The Patton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Patton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Patton have a pool?
Yes, The Patton has a pool.
Does The Patton have accessible units?
No, The Patton does not have accessible units.
Does The Patton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Patton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Patton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Patton has units with air conditioning.
