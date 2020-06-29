Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court clubhouse conference room courtyard fire pit internet access

There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush. This place is alive with the sound of nearby streams, the beauty of maple trees, and the excitement of something new. You increase your pace. Every moment bringing you closer to what you've been searching for. All of a sudden ... in the clearing, it appears. Welcome to the Patton, an apartment community hand crafted to fit your life. We offer spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floorplans, complete with breathtaking finishes and exceptional amenities. Located in the incredible city of Asheville, the Patton lives within walking distance of amazing dining, art, and entertainment options.