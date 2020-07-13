/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,051
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
43 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315
9 Kenilworth Knoll, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1294 sqft
Desirable East Asheville Location. Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.
Similar Pages
Asheville 2 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAsheville 3 BedroomsAsheville Accessible ApartmentsAsheville Apartments with Balcony
Asheville Apartments with GarageAsheville Apartments with GymAsheville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAsheville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAsheville Apartments with Parking