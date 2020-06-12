/
3 bedroom apartments
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
18 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1669 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
53 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beverly Hills
34 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2426 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Grove Park- Sunset
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Malvern Hills
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1324 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1455 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
121 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
22 Harmony Lane
22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Baker Drive
21 Baker Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1434 sqft
New Home in West Asheville! - New construction featuring an open plan main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, and great natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
275 State Street
275 State Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed 1 Bath West Asheville Home - Property Id: 262888 Your piece of West Asheville and close to everything. This home was recently remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
31 Arco Rd
31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town.
