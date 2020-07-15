/
/
woodfin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
20 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
17 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
89 Riverview Dr
89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
WECAN
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
458 Windswept Drive
458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
132 Biltmore Avenue
132 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Woodfin area include East Tennessee State University, Milligan College, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodfin from include Asheville, Johnson City, Greer, Taylors, and Weaverville.