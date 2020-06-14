Apartment List
/
NC
/
asheville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC with garage

Asheville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
49 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
140 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$855
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenliworth Forest
1 Unit Available
224 White Pine Drive
224 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
895 sqft
224 White Pine Drive Available 06/15/20 East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON! Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Jeff Drive
25 Jeff Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1988 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
22 Harmony Lane
22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
125 S Lexington Ave 202
125 South Lexington Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Asheville Living - Property Id: 222502 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy walking to all your favorite restaurants, breweries and shops. Secured garage dedicated parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Biltmore Village
1 Unit Available
75 Thompson Street Unit C
75 Thompson St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
914 sqft
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 08/01/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
497 New Haw Creek Rd
497 New Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Charming East Asheville home located in the Haw Creek community with rocking chair front porch, spacious living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and bonus room that can be used as third bedroom (no closet) or extra living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
84 W Walnut Street
84 West Walnut Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Well appointed corner unit in Downtown Asheville rented fully furnished. Two bedroom (one bedroom with futon), living room, galley kitchen, two full baths, private balcony with mountain and cityscape views.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Virginia Avenue
1 Unit Available
15 Nevada Avenue
15 Nevada Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
WAVL Bungalow just off Haywood Road! - Great Asheville 1920's bungalow with plenty of charm in the friendly, supportive West Asheville. Close to parks, river access, hiking and all the major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
64 Oakley Road
64 Oakley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1636 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location! A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level.
Results within 1 mile of Asheville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Asheville, NC

Asheville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAsheville 3 BedroomsAsheville Accessible ApartmentsAsheville Apartments with Balcony
Asheville Apartments with GarageAsheville Apartments with GymAsheville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAsheville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAsheville Apartments with Parking
Asheville Apartments with PoolAsheville Apartments with Washer-DryerAsheville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAsheville Furnished ApartmentsAsheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman