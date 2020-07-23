/
buncombe county
113 Apartments for rent in Buncombe County, NC📍
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,087
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1288 sqft
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$980
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1292 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1160 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
