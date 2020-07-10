/
apartments with washer dryer
49 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC with washer-dryer
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Downtown Asheville
The Patton
248 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush.
8 Morse Drive
8 Morse Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 brick ranch on the west side of Asheville. Pets considered! - This 70's brick ranch on .31 acres has great storage and big basement. Pets are considered! $1450/month, $1450 security deposit Email Michele avlshowings@nestrealty.
116 Bilberry Ln
116 Bilberry Lane, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2569 sqft
Beautiful Four-Bedroom in Candler - Immaculate home with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, screened porch, 3BR & laundry on main.
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.
39 Selwyn Road
39 Selwyn Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.
Biltmore Park
42 Schenck Parkway
42 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park. This property offers: - Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
