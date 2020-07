Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet accessible elevator garage bike storage business center community garden conference room courtyard e-payments google fiber internet cafe lobby smoke-free community

Set beautifully against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Weirbridge Village is a 280-unit Apartment Home Community that unites green space with modern conveniences. By designing in harmony with nature, the developer allowed the colors and shapes characteristic of the beauty of the area to be reflected in the architecture of the community. Weirbridge Village is an Energy Star Certified community, benefiting residents through energy cost savings, superior comfort, better soundproofing and increased efficiency. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.