downtown asheville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Downtown Asheville, Asheville, NC
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
130 Biltmore Avenue
130 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
48 Biltmore Avenue
48 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
4855 sqft
Stake your claim in the heart of downtown Asheville in this historic building. The approximately 4800sf residential condo offers a ton of open space and a large private rooftop that is great for entertainment.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
81-1 Church Street
81 Church St, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
81-1 Church Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Duplex in Downtown Asheville (Updated Pictures Coming Soon) - This stunning, lower-level unit is the epitome of cool, Downtown Asheville living.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Asheville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
16 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Riverview Dr
89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
458 Windswept Drive
458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Linden Ave
141 Linden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
88 Buchanan Avenue
88 Buchanan Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1198 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a great area near Biltmore Village - walk to downtown.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
615 Biltmore Ave # O-2
615 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 Biltmore Ave # O-2 in Asheville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Asheville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
18 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.