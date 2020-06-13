/
hendersonville
43 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, NC📍
1 Unit Available
427 6th Avenue West A-1
427 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
920 sqft
Downtown Condo - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom remodeled condo. Downstairs unit that is conveniently located within walking distance to Pardee Hospital and Historic Main Street Hendersonville.
1 Unit Available
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
1110 Woodmont Dr
1110 Woodmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 Woodmont Dr Available 07/15/20 1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park.
1 Unit Available
1415 Greenville Hwy
1415 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Hendersonville NC furnished house near downtown - Property Id: 179391 Healthy, Charming Warm PRIVATE individual home. Large livingroom and dinning room. Fully equipped kitchen with new gas range/Double door refrigerator/ microwave.
1 Unit Available
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
1724 Upper Ridgewood Available 07/10/20 1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting.
1 Unit Available
322 Killarney Street
322 Killarny Street, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
322 Killarney Street Available 07/01/20 A Must See - This is a must see!!! One Bedroom, One bath, furnished, third floor apartment with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen, washing machine and dryer included. With a beautiful view.
1 Unit Available
1142 Sylvan Blvd
1142 Sylvan Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 Sylvan Blvd Available 07/10/20 1142 Sylvan Blvd. - Beautiful brick home minutes from Historic Main Street in Hendersonville. Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice size rooms and lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
1297 C North Main St
1297 N Main St, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Great duplex with garage - This is a two bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex is just just North of Downtown Hendersonville off North Main St. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Walking distance to Main Street and other amenities. Water is included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace # 4
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location - Near Downtown Hendersonville - Discover this handsome apartment in a super convenient location. Features include spacious rooms throughout, front porch, delightful deck, a short stroll to downtown Hendersonville.
1 Unit Available
75 Jolly Lane, D-2
75 Jolly Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
75 Jolly Lane, D-2 Available 06/15/20 Cute & Affordable! - Great Location - Just minutes to town and right down the road from shopping. Home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath.
1 Unit Available
840 Temon Street
840 Temon Street, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
840 Temon Street - Don't miss out on seeing this adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath home minutes from Hendersonville's Main street. Full basement great for storage and a partially fenced back yard. NO Pets Allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3219506)
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
159 Long John Drive
159 Long John Drive, Henderson County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Something For Everyone Here! - Lovely large family home in the popular Long John Mountain subdivision.
1 Unit Available
676 Sugarloaf Road
676 Sugarloaf Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
676 Sugarloaf Rd - Discover this handsome newly remodeled lower level condo conveniently located near shopping and dining. Features include spacious rooms throughout, large kitchen with ample cabinet space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3179720)
1 Unit Available
2506 Haywood Road
2506 Haywood Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well Maintained Home in Great Location - Covered front porch, barn in the back, WONDERFUL neighbors and an open patio in the back looking out on the yard are just a few of the extras for this home. Hardwood and vinyl flooring add a classic touch.
1 Unit Available
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
198 Locust Creek Lane Available 06/15/20 Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.
1 Unit Available
27 Birch Lane
27 Birch Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
27 Birch Lane Available 06/25/20 27 Birch in Long John Mountain Estates - Discover this enchanting home nestled on a beautiful parcel with wonderful winter views.
1 Unit Available
15 Lake Drive
15 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
936 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo.
1 Unit Available
128 East Williams Road
128 East Williams Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Cute cottage style home with easy access to Four Seasons Blvd. and downtown Hendersonville. Split bedroom plan with huge master bedroom. Fenced yard and pet friendly. Lovely deck. Level driveway.
1 Unit Available
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
39 Gum Street
39 Gum Street, Henderson County, NC
Studio
$750
1200 sqft
>>NOT A LIVING SPACE<<<Workshop/Storage facility. Close to town. Easy access.(Non-Commercial). Got a Car Collection to play with or some Woodworking to do...this is your Best Choice. Call... by Appointment ONLY.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A
102 Boyd Dr, Flat Rock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Updated two bedroom, one and a half bath town home located in the heart of Flat Rock, near downtown Hendersonville. New carpet in both upstairs bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, spacious kitchen and pantry.
Cummings Cove
1 Unit Available
165 Whistlewood Lane
165 Whistlewood Lane, Etowah, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality.
1 Unit Available
128 McCarson Drive
128 Mccarson Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cottage in Laurel Park - Experience this wonderful Laurel Park classic. Features include a great kitchen, spacious rooms, extensive decking, private sunroom and a beautiful rolling parcel. ONE small pet up to 20 lbs allowed. (RLNE3038327)
1 Unit Available
93 Fox Den #204
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out on seeing this great condo in desirable South Asheville! Features include light bright interior, spacious rooms throughout, captivating kitchen, desirable corner unit, community pool & clubhouse
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hendersonville, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $654 for a 1-bedroom, $817 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,087 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hendersonville, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hendersonville area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hendersonville from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
