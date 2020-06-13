94 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Beverly Hills
33 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Grove Park- Sunset
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
18 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
$971
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
121 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Malvern Hills
32 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
East End - Valley Street
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Asheville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Asheville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

