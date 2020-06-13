/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16-B Deep Woods Road
16 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
16-B Deep Woods Rd. Available 07/03/20 2 bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10-A Deep Woods Rd.
10 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area. Two great sized bedrooms. Water and garbage included.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
456 Reems Creek Road
456 Reems Creek Road, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Small apartment building with spacious rooms in Weaverville with washer/dryer hook-ups. Includes water and trash. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Grove Park- Sunset
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
647 Flint Hill Road
647 Flint Hill Road, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Convenience with a Country Feel - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom 2 bath home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jackson Park
1 Unit Available
44 Maney Avenue
44 Maney Avenue, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
44 Maney Avenue Available 07/15/20 Renovated 1920s Home in North Asheville - Walkthrough appointments and applications will be available beginning 7/1/20.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Montford
1 Unit Available
166 Flint Street
166 Flint Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2153 sqft
Charming Craftsman Home in Montford - Charming and full of character, this Historic Montford home offers ample space and a lovely wrap around porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10 Kilkenny Dr
10 Kilkenny Drive, Buncombe County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Cozy Four-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in West Asheville - 10 Kilkenny Drive is a cozy four-bed, two-bath located off New Leicester Hwy in West Asheville. This home features a fully-fenced back yard with a storage shed and covered patio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
26 Friendly Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
304 Charlotte St 201
304 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
840 sqft
Amazing Grove Park Location - Property Id: 248052 Be the first to live in this beautiful new residence on a spacious, professionally landscaped property located at 304 Charlotte St. Two, fully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
44 Forest Spring Drive
44 Forest Spring Drive, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2100; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID23773
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$855
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Beverly Hills
33 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Weaverville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Weaverville area include East Tennessee State University, Milligan College, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weaverville from include Asheville, Johnson City, Greer, Kingsport, and Etowah.