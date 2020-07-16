Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

19 State Street Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2-Bedroom Townhome off Haywood Road - This townhome in West Asheville is absolutely stunning! Located behind the famous Sunny Point Cafe, this two-level unit has two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. Out front, you have a quaint garden area and covered front deck. Through the front door, you enter into a small entrance opening up into the kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter & storage space. The living room and dining area features beautiful hardwood floors, great natural light, and access to a small deck that's ideal for a bistro table & chairs or sun-loving plants! The property features a covered, single-car garage. The unit comes with a stackable W/D. Two-pet maximum with breed restrictions.



UTILITIES:

Duke Energy (Electric); City Of Asheville (Water/Trash/Sewer)



SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Asheville City Schools



For more information, call Asheville City Real Estate At (828) 210-2222 or visit www.AshevilleCityRealEstate.Com.



(RLNE5914653)