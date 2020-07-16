All apartments in Asheville
Asheville, NC
19 State Street
19 State Street

19 State Street · (828) 210-2222
Location

19 State Street, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 State Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,675

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
19 State Street Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2-Bedroom Townhome off Haywood Road - This townhome in West Asheville is absolutely stunning! Located behind the famous Sunny Point Cafe, this two-level unit has two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. Out front, you have a quaint garden area and covered front deck. Through the front door, you enter into a small entrance opening up into the kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter & storage space. The living room and dining area features beautiful hardwood floors, great natural light, and access to a small deck that's ideal for a bistro table & chairs or sun-loving plants! The property features a covered, single-car garage. The unit comes with a stackable W/D. Two-pet maximum with breed restrictions.

UTILITIES:
Duke Energy (Electric); City Of Asheville (Water/Trash/Sewer)

SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Asheville City Schools

For more information, call Asheville City Real Estate At (828) 210-2222 or visit www.AshevilleCityRealEstate.Com.

(RLNE5914653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 State Street have any available units?
19 State Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 State Street have?
Some of 19 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 19 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 State Street offers parking.
Does 19 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 State Street have a pool?
No, 19 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 State Street have accessible units?
No, 19 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
