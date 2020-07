Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage trash valet elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and Beaucather Mountains. Verde Vista is perfectly situated for ease of commuting: just minutes from Interstate 240 and downtown Asheville.. And steps away you will discover the Riverbend Marketplace Shopping Center, Asheville Mall and the River Ridge Shopping Center, to meet all of your destination shopping and retail needs!



All of our luxurious apartment homes offer Apartment Living at its Best(R)! Choose from our many thoughtfully-designed floorplan designs, whether it be our one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment homes, or our spacious three-story townhouses. Our apartments include all EnergyStar appliances, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, and door-to-door trash and recycling pickup. Step outside your apartment to enjoy