Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!***

Experience St. Louis living at Nico Terrace. Our experienced leasing team looks forward to help you find your perfect home. Our community has received top marks in the city for affordability compared to nearby apartments. Life is better at Nico Terrace.