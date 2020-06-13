/
198 Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO📍
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Oakville
Contact for Availability
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4616 Baumgartner Road
4616 Baumgartner Road, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
WOW! Don't miss this freshly rehabbed house in South County with a view of the Meramec River! This 3-bedroom home features new flooring and paint, new cabinets and appliances, and a bonus sun room! Don't miss this one, it will surely go fast.
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1992 sqft
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1748 Hilltop Lane
1748 Hilltop Lane, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2880 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
1 Unit Available
333 Mount Everest Drive - C
333 Mount Everest Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 333 Mount Everest Drive - C in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Concord
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Lemay
1 Unit Available
107 East Etta Avenue
107 East Etta Avenue, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1198 sqft
Charming 1.5 story home with loads of character and updates. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. Including; Stainless steel appliance package, Brand new carpeting throughout the entire home, 10-feet ceilings, Central Air.
1 Unit Available
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.
Lemay
1 Unit Available
9838 Sadie Ave
9838 Sadie Avenue, Lemay, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath and 968 sqft house in St Louis! Featuring spread out both inside and outside with a fully fenced in spacious back yard.
