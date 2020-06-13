/
fairview heights
96 Apartments for rent in Fairview Heights, IL📍
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
114 Ashley Drive
114 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ground level Condo. Open floor plan. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with appliances: stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The patio has a storage unit.
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.
131 Ashley Drive
131 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
540 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/JRSR0WSXeH8 Garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Living room with plush carpet, wood buring fireplace and door leading to your private patio. Patio has storage closet.
115 FREY Lane
115 Frey Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Ranch Style House in Upland Terrace Subdivision, 20 x 11 Living Room, 11 x 9 Dining Room, 11 x 10 Kitchen Provides Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 First Bedroom,
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
9 Canty Lane
9 Canty Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$950
1200 sqft
1,200 SF of Office/Medical/Retail space available. Nice open floor plan with 4 small offices and break area. Most recent use was a seamstress and previously a dentist. Plumbing for dental office still in place. Great space.
121 MONTICELLO Place
121 Monticello Place, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Capitol Oaks Subdivision with Vaulted Ceilings, 17 x 11 Living Room, 12 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 Master Bedroom with
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.
125 TWIN LAKE Drive
125 Twin Lake Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2456 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
