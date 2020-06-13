/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Cahokia, IL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3805 White
3805 White Street, Cahokia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5760617)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
872 Jerome
872 Jerome Lane, Cahokia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
- (RLNE5829289)
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
404 Range Lane
404 Range Lane, Cahokia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
A big four bedroom house with a bonus room and a partial basement.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1 Drexel
1 Drexel Drive, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Drexel in Cahokia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2705 Mousette
2705 Mousette Lane, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5760622)
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1403 richard
1403 Richard Dr, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1403 Richard - Property Id: 103279 3 br 1 bath. 775. 45 app fee Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103279 Property Id 103279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5383864)
Results within 1 mile of Cahokia
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
4100 E Iowa Ave
4100 East Iowa Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1312 sqft
4100 E Iowa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118 RENTING FOR $895.00 SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th TO RECEIVE $200 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH OF RENT! Beautiful brick home available NOW! Our rental home is 1312 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
3009 Dakota St - 1E
3009 Dakota Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Holy cow! This FABULOUS apartment is BEAUTIFUL WITH carpet and wood mix flooring & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!! You really must see it - the pictures don't do it justice! Some of it's great features include: Over 1800 square feet of
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Marine Villa
1 Unit Available
2209 Osage Street
2209 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM HOUSE - BIG BACKYARD - PETS ALLOWED - This 2-story house has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen/bathroom, tons of storage, and a huge backyard.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
4118 Nebraska Avenue
4118 Nebraska Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
2200 sqft
UPDATED 3 BED HOUSE IN DUTCHTOWN - Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath!! First floor has your living room, dining room, full bathroom, and kitchen. Second floor has 3 huge bedrooms and another bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
2628 Osage Street - 1
2628 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row! You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.
Results within 5 miles of Cahokia
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lafayette Square
4 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$738
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
847 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Last updated June 12 at 07:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Soulard Historic District
11 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1029 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cahokia rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Cahokia area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cahokia from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
