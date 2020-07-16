921 Geyer Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

Located in one of St. Louis's most historic neighborhoods, this classic Missouri-manufactured brick building offers a unique two bedroom apartment with private courtyard access and amazing walkability!



Enjoy everything Soulard has to offer. You'll love the short walk to a number of popular bars, restaurants, services and shops. Visit the 1860's Saloon, Molly's, Hammerstone Bar and Grill, and Bastille. Known for it's community-wide festivals, you'll love participating in the nation's 2nd largest Mardi Gras, cultural festivals, sporting events and concerts. Many of the bars and restaurants offer free shuttles to a variety of locations and events.



Stop by for a tour today, and snag your little piece of Soulard!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.