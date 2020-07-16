All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 921 Geyer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
921 Geyer Avenue
Last updated June 24 2020 at 3:54 PM

921 Geyer Avenue

921 Geyer Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1960201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Soulard Historic District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

921 Geyer Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63104
Soulard Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Located in one of St. Louis's most historic neighborhoods, this classic Missouri-manufactured brick building offers a unique two bedroom apartment with private courtyard access and amazing walkability!

Enjoy everything Soulard has to offer. You'll love the short walk to a number of popular bars, restaurants, services and shops. Visit the 1860's Saloon, Molly's, Hammerstone Bar and Grill, and Bastille. Known for it's community-wide festivals, you'll love participating in the nation's 2nd largest Mardi Gras, cultural festivals, sporting events and concerts. Many of the bars and restaurants offer free shuttles to a variety of locations and events.

Stop by for a tour today, and snag your little piece of Soulard!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Geyer Avenue have any available units?
921 Geyer Avenue has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 921 Geyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
921 Geyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Geyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Geyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 921 Geyer Avenue offer parking?
No, 921 Geyer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 921 Geyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Geyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Geyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 921 Geyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 921 Geyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 921 Geyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Geyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Geyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Geyer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Geyer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 921 Geyer Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity