w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Charming 1 Bedroom Home Near Carondelet Park! - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home is located just a few minutes from Carondelet Park in South City!



Hardwood Floors throughout with tile in the Kitchen and Bathroom. Shotgun Style home with a bonus closed off Office Room between Bedroom and Bathroom.



Eat-In Kitchen walks out to a large back yard with a 2 car parking pad! Basement has storage space and Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.



Schedule a showing today!



