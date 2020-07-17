All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5845 Nina Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5845 Nina Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5845 Nina Place

5845 Nina Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5845 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO 63112
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Looking for a wonderfully affordable spacious CWE condo?
Welcome to this Lovely 2Beds/2Baths condo located minutes from Forest Park, Washington University, Saint Louis University, Museums, BJC hospital, Clayton, Fox Theater & Delmar Loop for dining on international cuisine, shopping & entertainment! Tons of large windows brings natural light into the open concept Dining/Living area with a cozy wood burning fire place! The spacious Master bedroom suite is tucked away privately in the back of the condo with a huge walk in closet & en suite bath. Second bedroom is perfect for a guest room or office space. Washer & Dryer in the unit & Nice private deck for grilling or outdoor space. Additional lockable storage space in the basement & an assigned parking in the gated secured parking area. Don't miss out this opportunity & it will go quick!! City of Stlouis Occupancy inspection has been PASSED!! NO Section 8 is allowed! Make an appointment to see it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Nina Place have any available units?
5845 Nina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 Nina Place have?
Some of 5845 Nina Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Nina Place currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Nina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Nina Place pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Nina Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5845 Nina Place offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Nina Place offers parking.
Does 5845 Nina Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5845 Nina Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Nina Place have a pool?
No, 5845 Nina Place does not have a pool.
Does 5845 Nina Place have accessible units?
No, 5845 Nina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Nina Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5845 Nina Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln
St. Louis, MO 63125
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr
St. Louis, MO 63109
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
Argyle
2 Maryland Plz
St. Louis, MO 63108
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University