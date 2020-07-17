5845 Nina Place

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Looking for a wonderfully affordable spacious CWE condo?

Welcome to this Lovely 2Beds/2Baths condo located minutes from Forest Park, Washington University, Saint Louis University, Museums, BJC hospital, Clayton, Fox Theater & Delmar Loop for dining on international cuisine, shopping & entertainment! Tons of large windows brings natural light into the open concept Dining/Living area with a cozy wood burning fire place! The spacious Master bedroom suite is tucked away privately in the back of the condo with a huge walk in closet & en suite bath. Second bedroom is perfect for a guest room or office space. Washer & Dryer in the unit & Nice private deck for grilling or outdoor space. Additional lockable storage space in the basement & an assigned parking in the gated secured parking area. Don't miss out this opportunity & it will go quick!! City of Stlouis Occupancy inspection has been PASSED!! NO Section 8 is allowed! Make an appointment to see it today!!