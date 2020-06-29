4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Your chance to live in a third floor unit in turn of the century Lindell Commons. This building is perfectly located near Cathedral Basilica within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, Cortex, Washington University Medical School, St. Louis University, Goldfarb, Pharmacy School, Forest Park and Euclid...all things Central West End! The condo features a breakfast bar in the open galley kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove and built in microwave. The spacious two bedroom, 2 bath unit provides an excellent layout for roommates with 9' ceilings, 6 panel doors, and thermal tilt in windows. The condo includes water, sewer, trash and one off street parking space. For added convenience, there is a washer and dryer in the unit. Includes a large 17x8 storage unit in basement.