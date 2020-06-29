All apartments in St. Louis
4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I

4317 Lindell Boulevard · (314) 762-6291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4317 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Your chance to live in a third floor unit in turn of the century Lindell Commons. This building is perfectly located near Cathedral Basilica within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, Cortex, Washington University Medical School, St. Louis University, Goldfarb, Pharmacy School, Forest Park and Euclid...all things Central West End! The condo features a breakfast bar in the open galley kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove and built in microwave. The spacious two bedroom, 2 bath unit provides an excellent layout for roommates with 9' ceilings, 6 panel doors, and thermal tilt in windows. The condo includes water, sewer, trash and one off street parking space. For added convenience, there is a washer and dryer in the unit. Includes a large 17x8 storage unit in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I have any available units?
4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I have?
Some of 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I offers parking.
Does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I have a pool?
No, 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I have accessible units?
No, 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I has units with dishwashers.
