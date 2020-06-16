4052 Giles Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Recently Updated 1 Bedroom in Dutchtown! - Showings now available with a non contact tour. Call our office for details or to set an appointment.



4052 Giles 2S is a recently updated 1 bedroom in the historic Dutchtown area of St. Louis City. It is located on the second floor of a well kept and secure 8 unit building. It features hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom as well as new flooring in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen also includes a gas range, pantry, refrigerator, and an ample eat-in area with a ceiling fan.



Each tenant has their own washer and dryer hookups and storage space in the basement. An affordable one bedroom with updates, closet space, gas heat, and central air won't last long! Inquire online or give our offices a call to set up a viewing today!



Water, Sewer, and Trash are included. One small dog is welcome with a $15/month pet rent.



(LB 2)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5423036)