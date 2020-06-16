All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

4052 Giles Ave

4052 Giles Avenue · (314) 647-0330
Location

4052 Giles Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4052 Giles Ave - 2S · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Recently Updated 1 Bedroom in Dutchtown! - Showings now available with a non contact tour. Call our office for details or to set an appointment.

4052 Giles 2S is a recently updated 1 bedroom in the historic Dutchtown area of St. Louis City. It is located on the second floor of a well kept and secure 8 unit building. It features hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom as well as new flooring in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen also includes a gas range, pantry, refrigerator, and an ample eat-in area with a ceiling fan.

Each tenant has their own washer and dryer hookups and storage space in the basement. An affordable one bedroom with updates, closet space, gas heat, and central air won't last long! Inquire online or give our offices a call to set up a viewing today!

Water, Sewer, and Trash are included. One small dog is welcome with a $15/month pet rent.

(LB 2)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5423036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 Giles Ave have any available units?
4052 Giles Ave has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 Giles Ave have?
Some of 4052 Giles Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 Giles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4052 Giles Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 Giles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4052 Giles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4052 Giles Ave offer parking?
No, 4052 Giles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4052 Giles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4052 Giles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 Giles Ave have a pool?
No, 4052 Giles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4052 Giles Ave have accessible units?
No, 4052 Giles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 Giles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 Giles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
