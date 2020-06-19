3745 Lindell Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym pool air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Hello! This is a great apartment. What makes this apartment stick out is the price tag-- everything is included in the price: air conditioning, heat, water, trash, electric, cable, internet, laundry in building, exercise room, pool on the top of the garage, security the patrols the building, and more.

The sublet lasts from June 1- to July 31, but you can continue the lease after that if you so choose. I am leaving Sanit Louis which is why I have to leave this place. Please reach out with any questions!