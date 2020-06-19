All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:37 AM

3745 Lindell Blvd

3745 Lindell Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3745 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Grand Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Hello! This is a great apartment. What makes this apartment stick out is the price tag-- everything is included in the price: air conditioning, heat, water, trash, electric, cable, internet, laundry in building, exercise room, pool on the top of the garage, security the patrols the building, and more.
The sublet lasts from June 1- to July 31, but you can continue the lease after that if you so choose. I am leaving Sanit Louis which is why I have to leave this place. Please reach out with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Lindell Blvd have any available units?
3745 Lindell Blvd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Lindell Blvd have?
Some of 3745 Lindell Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Lindell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Lindell Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Lindell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Lindell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3745 Lindell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Lindell Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3745 Lindell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Lindell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Lindell Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3745 Lindell Blvd has a pool.
Does 3745 Lindell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3745 Lindell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Lindell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Lindell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
