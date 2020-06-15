All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

3630 California Ave

3630 California Avenue · (618) 792-3060
Location

3630 California Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Gravois Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit One · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
media room
dogs allowed
All Inclusive - Landlord pays all utilities and fully furnished! (minimum 1 Month booking)

Entertain Guests in your Formal Dining Room, Presidential Brothers Table, matching Fine china. Revive in your Luxurious King Sized Bed but feel like your There with the 83" 3D TV. Living Room Boasts Wood Fireplace, Entertainment Center, Sleeper Sofa, and Theater Organ. Be Executive Chef with the Stainless Steel Convection Oven and Matching Stainless Steel side by side Refrigerator and Isle. Just Out the Back door you will find Personal Outside Deck / Bar / Sitting Area. Just down the Steps in the Fenced Yard you will find a New Stainless Steel Gas Grill, Tables and Topiary Art from the Missouri Botanical Garden. Nevermind the Horse! We are two blocks South of Cherokee st where there are many great restaurants and clubs. No Partial Payments. Must Provide Rental history / Credit / Income Verification
Perfect Housing for Traveling Nurses!
Make your self a home and enjoy your stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 California Ave have any available units?
3630 California Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 California Ave have?
Some of 3630 California Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3630 California Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 California Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 California Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3630 California Ave offer parking?
No, 3630 California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3630 California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 California Ave have a pool?
No, 3630 California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3630 California Ave have accessible units?
No, 3630 California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
