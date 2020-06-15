3630 California Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill media room dogs allowed

All Inclusive - Landlord pays all utilities and fully furnished! (minimum 1 Month booking)



Entertain Guests in your Formal Dining Room, Presidential Brothers Table, matching Fine china. Revive in your Luxurious King Sized Bed but feel like your There with the 83" 3D TV. Living Room Boasts Wood Fireplace, Entertainment Center, Sleeper Sofa, and Theater Organ. Be Executive Chef with the Stainless Steel Convection Oven and Matching Stainless Steel side by side Refrigerator and Isle. Just Out the Back door you will find Personal Outside Deck / Bar / Sitting Area. Just down the Steps in the Fenced Yard you will find a New Stainless Steel Gas Grill, Tables and Topiary Art from the Missouri Botanical Garden. Nevermind the Horse! We are two blocks South of Cherokee st where there are many great restaurants and clubs. No Partial Payments. Must Provide Rental history / Credit / Income Verification

Perfect Housing for Traveling Nurses!

Make your self a home and enjoy your stay!