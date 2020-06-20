3543 Wyoming Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tower Grove East GEM! Gut rehabbed 2-family (2 units available) currently under construction but available July 1st! Both units have been completely gut rehabbed with the perfect mix of modern and historic charm. There are gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout and new windows bringing in tons of natural light. There are 2 large bedrooms PLUS and additional room that can used as bedroom or office. The main floor unit has 2 full bathrooms and the upper unit has 1 full bathroom both 1,692 SF. Both have private laundry inside each unit. Both kitchens are massive with 42 inch grey shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash and brand new stainless appliances. The bathrooms also have designer tile, floating vanities and black light and plumbing fixtures. Both units have access to the basement with tons of storage space and off street parking. Walking distance to TG Park, restaurants and shops on S. Grand, the BIG hospitals and public transit-easy access 44/40/55