Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

3543 Wyoming Street

3543 Wyoming Street · (314) 517-3165
Location

3543 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Tower Grove East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1692 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tower Grove East GEM! Gut rehabbed 2-family (2 units available) currently under construction but available July 1st! Both units have been completely gut rehabbed with the perfect mix of modern and historic charm. There are gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout and new windows bringing in tons of natural light. There are 2 large bedrooms PLUS and additional room that can used as bedroom or office. The main floor unit has 2 full bathrooms and the upper unit has 1 full bathroom both 1,692 SF. Both have private laundry inside each unit. Both kitchens are massive with 42 inch grey shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash and brand new stainless appliances. The bathrooms also have designer tile, floating vanities and black light and plumbing fixtures. Both units have access to the basement with tons of storage space and off street parking. Walking distance to TG Park, restaurants and shops on S. Grand, the BIG hospitals and public transit-easy access 44/40/55

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 Wyoming Street have any available units?
3543 Wyoming Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 Wyoming Street have?
Some of 3543 Wyoming Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Wyoming Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
No, 3543 Wyoming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3543 Wyoming Street offer parking?
Yes, 3543 Wyoming Street does offer parking.
Does 3543 Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 Wyoming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 3543 Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 3543 Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 3543 Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3543 Wyoming Street has units with dishwashers.
