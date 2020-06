Amenities

Location, location, location . . . and great closets! This 1st floor unit overlooks the the South side of the SLU Med campus! It features three large bedrooms, all with great closets - perfect for roommates! Amenities include:

-Brand new kitchen

-New laminate floors throughout - no carpet(!)

-Washer & dryer IN UNIT

-Roomy bath, with tiled tub surround

-Non-smoking building

-Off-street parking for 2 cars

-Central Air