Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

346 North Boyle Avenue

346 North Boyle Avenue · (314) 374-2129
Location

346 North Boyle Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED- Even Cable & 400 MG Charter Wifi! Fully Renovated, Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment with Gorgeous Modern Design!! Over 1200 sq feet, loaded with designer finishes including European cabinetry, beautiful tile work throughout, a state of the art kitchen with all new appliances, electric fireplace in the family room with a 70 inch flatscreen TV that can stay for your use. Both bedrooms complete with own full bath. Master features custom closet organization and dual sinks in the master bath. Great location with quick access to the cortex and everything the Central West End has to offer! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 North Boyle Avenue have any available units?
346 North Boyle Avenue has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 North Boyle Avenue have?
Some of 346 North Boyle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 North Boyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
346 North Boyle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 North Boyle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 346 North Boyle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 346 North Boyle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 346 North Boyle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 346 North Boyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 North Boyle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 North Boyle Avenue have a pool?
No, 346 North Boyle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 346 North Boyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 346 North Boyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 346 North Boyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 North Boyle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
