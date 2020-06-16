346 North Boyle Avenue

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED- Even Cable & 400 MG Charter Wifi! Fully Renovated, Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment with Gorgeous Modern Design!! Over 1200 sq feet, loaded with designer finishes including European cabinetry, beautiful tile work throughout, a state of the art kitchen with all new appliances, electric fireplace in the family room with a 70 inch flatscreen TV that can stay for your use. Both bedrooms complete with own full bath. Master features custom closet organization and dual sinks in the master bath. Great location with quick access to the cortex and everything the Central West End has to offer! Schedule your showing today!