All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3 South Newstead Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3 South Newstead Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:00 PM

3 South Newstead Avenue

3 South Newstead Avenue · (314) 721-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Central West End Historic District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3 South Newstead Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of the Central West End, this Historical building with the turret is at the corner of Laclede and Newstead. The second floor suite has 3 offices, 230 s/f, 260 s/f, 190 s/f and store room, 85 sf. Amenities include 2 rest rooms, kitchenette, limited off street parking. Included in the rent are all utilities, common area janitorial, and trash bin service. There is access to a secluded outdoor area with table and chairs. Property within walking distance of restaurants on Euclid, the Wash U./BJC Medical Complex and the Cortex campus. Call Listing Agent to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 South Newstead Avenue have any available units?
3 South Newstead Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3 South Newstead Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3 South Newstead Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 South Newstead Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3 South Newstead Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3 South Newstead Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3 South Newstead Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3 South Newstead Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 South Newstead Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 South Newstead Avenue have a pool?
No, 3 South Newstead Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3 South Newstead Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3 South Newstead Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3 South Newstead Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 South Newstead Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 South Newstead Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 South Newstead Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 South Newstead Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave
St. Louis, MO 63108
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63105
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity