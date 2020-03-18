3 South Newstead Avenue

Amenities
Located in the heart of the Central West End, this Historical building with the turret is at the corner of Laclede and Newstead. The second floor suite has 3 offices, 230 s/f, 260 s/f, 190 s/f and store room, 85 sf. Amenities include 2 rest rooms, kitchenette, limited off street parking. Included in the rent are all utilities, common area janitorial, and trash bin service. There is access to a secluded outdoor area with table and chairs. Property within walking distance of restaurants on Euclid, the Wash U./BJC Medical Complex and the Cortex campus. Call Listing Agent to view.