2323 Locust unit 503

TWO Parking Spaces...Roof Top Pool and Clubhouse - Check out this terrific 2 bed/1 bath unit in downtown St Louis! The Westgate Lofts offers an amazing roof top pool with panoramic views & community room that has a TV & Game area, full kitchen, & plenty of seating. This spacious unit offers loads of extra storage that is staying with the unit. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Huge warehouse windows offer loads of natural light and make this unit feel open and industrial. You will LOVE this loft that includes TWO PARKING spaces.One is a garage spot and one is in the lot in the rear. Easy access to hwy 40 & 44!



Tenant only pays electric and internet/cable



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income/employment verification



