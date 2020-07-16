All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2323 Locust unit 503

2323 Locust Street · (314) 644-7746
Location

2323 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2323 Locust unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
TWO Parking Spaces...Roof Top Pool and Clubhouse - Check out this terrific 2 bed/1 bath unit in downtown St Louis! The Westgate Lofts offers an amazing roof top pool with panoramic views & community room that has a TV & Game area, full kitchen, & plenty of seating. This spacious unit offers loads of extra storage that is staying with the unit. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Huge warehouse windows offer loads of natural light and make this unit feel open and industrial. You will LOVE this loft that includes TWO PARKING spaces.One is a garage spot and one is in the lot in the rear. Easy access to hwy 40 & 44!

Tenant only pays electric and internet/cable

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income/employment verification

(RLNE5869601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Locust unit 503 have any available units?
2323 Locust unit 503 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Locust unit 503 have?
Some of 2323 Locust unit 503's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Locust unit 503 currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Locust unit 503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Locust unit 503 pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Locust unit 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2323 Locust unit 503 offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Locust unit 503 offers parking.
Does 2323 Locust unit 503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Locust unit 503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Locust unit 503 have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Locust unit 503 has a pool.
Does 2323 Locust unit 503 have accessible units?
No, 2323 Locust unit 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Locust unit 503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Locust unit 503 does not have units with dishwashers.
