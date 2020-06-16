All apartments in St. Louis
2254 Grand

2254 S Grand Blvd · (314) 393-1374
Location

2254 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63104
Compton Heights Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Property Available in beginning of AUGUST T Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, features floor to ceiling windows, interior has exposed brick walls, 2 panel doors, recessed lighting, 3 inch blinds, beautiful hardwood floors. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances,(fridge, dishwasher, microwave and range) subway tile backsplash and ceramic tile floors. Open floor plan, stack-able washer/dryer. Great deck for grilling. This unit is all electric, Landlord is offering FREE Wifi and one off street parking spot included, Tenants will have access to Grand Flats, fitness center, pool and 1 secured gated parking spot. Additional spots are $75 per month. NO smoking and No pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Grand have any available units?
2254 Grand has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 Grand have?
Some of 2254 Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Grand currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Grand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Grand pet-friendly?
No, 2254 Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2254 Grand offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Grand does offer parking.
Does 2254 Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Grand have a pool?
Yes, 2254 Grand has a pool.
Does 2254 Grand have accessible units?
No, 2254 Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 Grand has units with dishwashers.
