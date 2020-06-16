2254 Grand

Amenities

Property Available in beginning of AUGUST T Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, features floor to ceiling windows, interior has exposed brick walls, 2 panel doors, recessed lighting, 3 inch blinds, beautiful hardwood floors. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances,(fridge, dishwasher, microwave and range) subway tile backsplash and ceramic tile floors. Open floor plan, stack-able washer/dryer. Great deck for grilling. This unit is all electric, Landlord is offering FREE Wifi and one off street parking spot included, Tenants will have access to Grand Flats, fitness center, pool and 1 secured gated parking spot. Additional spots are $75 per month. NO smoking and No pets preferred.