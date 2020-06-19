All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:02 AM

1215 Allen Market Lane - 3

1215 Allen Market Lane · (314) 626-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1215 Allen Market Lane, St. Louis, MO 63104
Soulard Historic District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing new unit in the heart of Soulard! Will go fast!!
central A/C, nice size kitchen and appliances, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer in unit. Wooden floors. Great location. This unit is a two story loft style townhouse with 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Separate living room/dining room area. 2nd floor has a fantastic master suite with large bathroom and double closets along with BONUS AREA near the loft. HURRY!!!! This will go fast!!!

**An additional $40/mo required for CAM (Common Area Maintenance) charges for sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 have any available units?
1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 have?
Some of 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 offer parking?
No, 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 have a pool?
No, 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Allen Market Lane - 3 has units with dishwashers.
