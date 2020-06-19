1215 Allen Market Lane - 3

Amenities
Amazing new unit in the heart of Soulard! Will go fast!!
central A/C, nice size kitchen and appliances, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer in unit. Wooden floors. Great location. This unit is a two story loft style townhouse with 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Separate living room/dining room area. 2nd floor has a fantastic master suite with large bathroom and double closets along with BONUS AREA near the loft. HURRY!!!! This will go fast!!!
**An additional $40/mo required for CAM (Common Area Maintenance) charges for sewer and trash.