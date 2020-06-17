All apartments in St. Louis
1204 Washington Avenue

1204 Washington Avenue · (314) 591-9715
Location

1204 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2732 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Come see this one of a kind ‘Top Floor Penthouse’ located on one of the best corners Downtown! This is a rare opportunity to own one of the very few two-story condos in Jack Thompson Square! Featuring sprawling maple hardwood floors, an enormous chef’s kitchen with an oversized island, exposed brick walls, timber ceilings and two levels of windows. Open floor plan features a combined dining and living area. The second level features an additional entertaining or living space, embellished with custom stained concrete floors for an industrial, yet warm feel. Currently configured as a 2 bed/3.5 bath, an extra bedroom can easily be added upstairs. The master suite features spacious walk in closets, double vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Complete with a security system, elevator and assigned parking space. Even better, the HOA fees are less than half of comparable lofts! Steps away from entertainment and shopping, you don’t want to miss out on this loft!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1204 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1204 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1204 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1204 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Washington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Washington Avenue has a pool.
Does 1204 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1204 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
