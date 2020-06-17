1204 Washington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Come see this one of a kind ‘Top Floor Penthouse’ located on one of the best corners Downtown! This is a rare opportunity to own one of the very few two-story condos in Jack Thompson Square! Featuring sprawling maple hardwood floors, an enormous chef’s kitchen with an oversized island, exposed brick walls, timber ceilings and two levels of windows. Open floor plan features a combined dining and living area. The second level features an additional entertaining or living space, embellished with custom stained concrete floors for an industrial, yet warm feel. Currently configured as a 2 bed/3.5 bath, an extra bedroom can easily be added upstairs. The master suite features spacious walk in closets, double vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Complete with a security system, elevator and assigned parking space. Even better, the HOA fees are less than half of comparable lofts! Steps away from entertainment and shopping, you don’t want to miss out on this loft!