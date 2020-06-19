1043 South Taylor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

City living at its finest- Stunning 3 bedroom fully renovated townhome just steps away from The Grove and minutes from the Central West End! Top to bottom renovation including a fully renovated kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. Beautiful master suite including a fully updated bath with walk in glass shower, walk in closet and private covered balcony. Two other bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. The main level features a large open floor plan with living room, family room, half bath and open kitchen. Enjoy entertaining guests from the back deck and large patio- fully fenced in for privacy. 2 car detached garage off of the patio and full unfinished basement for extra storage. Second floor washer and dryer included! Available May 1.