Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1043 South Taylor Avenue

1043 South Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1043 South Taylor Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
City living at its finest- Stunning 3 bedroom fully renovated townhome just steps away from The Grove and minutes from the Central West End! Top to bottom renovation including a fully renovated kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. Beautiful master suite including a fully updated bath with walk in glass shower, walk in closet and private covered balcony. Two other bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. The main level features a large open floor plan with living room, family room, half bath and open kitchen. Enjoy entertaining guests from the back deck and large patio- fully fenced in for privacy. 2 car detached garage off of the patio and full unfinished basement for extra storage. Second floor washer and dryer included! Available May 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 South Taylor Avenue have any available units?
1043 South Taylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 South Taylor Avenue have?
Some of 1043 South Taylor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 South Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1043 South Taylor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 South Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1043 South Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1043 South Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1043 South Taylor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1043 South Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 South Taylor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 South Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1043 South Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1043 South Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1043 South Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 South Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 South Taylor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
