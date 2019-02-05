9536 Ditman Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

Updated, move in ready, well maintained and spacious. 2 living rooms, most of the windows in the house have been

replaced, spacious basement with 2 big closets and a big storage room. New Carpet. Convenient location: close to

freeway access, to downtown, to the newly built Cerner complex and a lot more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.