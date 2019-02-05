All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9536 Ditman Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9536 Ditman Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

9536 Ditman Way

9536 Ditman Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9536 Ditman Way, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Updated, move in ready, well maintained and spacious. 2 living rooms, most of the windows in the house have been
replaced, spacious basement with 2 big closets and a big storage room. New Carpet. Convenient location: close to
freeway access, to downtown, to the newly built Cerner complex and a lot more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 Ditman Way have any available units?
9536 Ditman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9536 Ditman Way currently offering any rent specials?
9536 Ditman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 Ditman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9536 Ditman Way is pet friendly.
Does 9536 Ditman Way offer parking?
No, 9536 Ditman Way does not offer parking.
Does 9536 Ditman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 Ditman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 Ditman Way have a pool?
No, 9536 Ditman Way does not have a pool.
Does 9536 Ditman Way have accessible units?
No, 9536 Ditman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 Ditman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9536 Ditman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9536 Ditman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9536 Ditman Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary