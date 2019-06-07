9533 Booth Ave

Amenities
Fresh Remodeled home to rent ! 3 bedroom / 2 bath home - All new and updated inside - Ready to Call home ! - Rent $995 / Deposit $995
3 bedroom / 2 bath home - new carpet & flooring throughout, equipped kitchen, w/d connections, single garage.
Large walkout deck for cookout entertaining, Extra vanity space in bathroom, New flooring throughout, Ceiling fans.
Unfinished basement for storage, Clean & Quite Neighborhood.
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.
(RLNE5175030)