9533 Booth Ave
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

9533 Booth Ave

9533 Booth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9533 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fresh Remodeled home to rent ! 3 bedroom / 2 bath home - All new and updated inside - Ready to Call home ! - Rent $995 / Deposit $995
3 bedroom / 2 bath home - new carpet & flooring throughout, equipped kitchen, w/d connections, single garage.
Large walkout deck for cookout entertaining, Extra vanity space in bathroom, New flooring throughout, Ceiling fans.
Unfinished basement for storage, Clean & Quite Neighborhood.

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis

Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.

(RLNE5175030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 Booth Ave have any available units?
9533 Booth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9533 Booth Ave have?
Some of 9533 Booth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9533 Booth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9533 Booth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 Booth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9533 Booth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9533 Booth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9533 Booth Ave offers parking.
Does 9533 Booth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9533 Booth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 Booth Ave have a pool?
No, 9533 Booth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9533 Booth Ave have accessible units?
No, 9533 Booth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 Booth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9533 Booth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

