9533 Booth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fresh Remodeled home to rent ! 3 bedroom / 2 bath home - All new and updated inside - Ready to Call home ! - Rent $995 / Deposit $995

3 bedroom / 2 bath home - new carpet & flooring throughout, equipped kitchen, w/d connections, single garage.

Large walkout deck for cookout entertaining, Extra vanity space in bathroom, New flooring throughout, Ceiling fans.

Unfinished basement for storage, Clean & Quite Neighborhood.



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal done on case by case basis



Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties.



