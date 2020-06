Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out back on the soon to be brand new deck! Main level laundry, off street parking, hardwood floors and more! Don't miss this house you can call home!



(RLNE5850764)