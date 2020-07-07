9410 N. Gower

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f485b6b058 ---- Tons of space in this gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome. Features fantastic open floor plan!! Fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplae, spacous bedrooms, huge unfinished basment, and 2 car garage. Full size washer and dryer included. Close to Zona Rosa and easy access to the highway. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom 2 Car Garage Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided