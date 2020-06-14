All apartments in Kansas City
9317 Manchester Avenue

9317 Manchester Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 731021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9317 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 904.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
9317 Manchester Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 9317 Manchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Manchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9317 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9317 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9317 Manchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9317 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 9317 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9317 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9317 Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
