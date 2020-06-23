9305 N Robinhood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!



You\'ll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex!



It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances.



There are bright windows, a ceiling fan in every room, spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and single car garage.



In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8) and Platte County High School (9-12)



Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower, in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. There are grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!



Allows 9 and 12 month leases! Apply Today!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $800.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Security Deposit: 1250

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 9 or 12

Subdivision: Genesis Trails

Nearest Cross Street: N Gower Ave/ NW Old Stagecoach Rd

Square Footage: 1300

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/12

House Number: 9305

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: First Month Free



