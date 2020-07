Amenities

New to the market. Call this place home! Nicely updated home with newly finished hardwoods, paint and an extra half bath in a great location. All major appliances, including washer/dryer. New roof, doors, windows and insulation to help with utility costs. Call KPMAdvantage at 913-777-1302 to schedule a showing today!